Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Arrested during Ravidas Temple Demolition Protest, Gets Bail

Chandrashekhar Azad and 95 others, were arrested in August on charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, assaulting public servant, after members of the Dalit community protested violently in south Delhi over the demolition of Ravidas temple.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Saturday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested for allegedly rioting and protesting violently over the demolition of a Ravidas temple.

Additional Sessions Judge Neera Bharihoke granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount.

The court said he shall not hamper the investigation or tamper with evidence.

It said Azad shall not leave the country without permission of the court.

"Since the co-accused persons have been granted bail, so on the ground of parity Chandra Shekhar is admitted on bail...." the court said.

Azad, along with 95 others, were arrested in August on charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, assaulting public servant, damaging public property and causing injury to people after members of the Dalit community protested violently in south Delhi over the demolition of a Ravidas temple.

They were detained from Tughlakabad area after the protest turned violent. Police had to resort to mild baton-charge and fire tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The protesters had set on fire two motorcycles and damaged a police vehicle. A few policemen were also injured in the clash.

The protesters turned violent when police did not allow them to proceed to the site of the temple demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The protesters had demanded that the government hand over the temple land to the community and rebuild the temple.

