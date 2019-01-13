English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhim Army Chief Backs SP-BSP Alliance, But Bats for RLD's Inclusion
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad argued that the SP-BSP alliance should have included the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to further strengthen it in its fight against the BJP.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (PTI)
Lucknow: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) sealed an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad extended his support for the alliance, but with reservations.
Azad argued that the SP-BSP alliance should have included the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to further strengthen it in its fight against the BJP.
In a Twitter post on Sunday, the Bhim Army chief said, "I am not going to contest any elections and I absolutely support the alliance as our main objective is to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. All political parties who want to save the Constitution must come together, then only the BJP can be defeated. Thus, the RLD should also have been included in SP-BSP alliance."
Once-arch rivals SP and BSP announced on Saturday their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance. The alliance left only two seats for others.
However, sources from RLD on Sunday said that the party is still negotiating with the alliance leaders. “RLD is a partner, we fought with SP in Kairana. We will get more seats. Mayawati is unlikely to be flexible and give up any of her 38 seats, so we will reach out to Akhilesh. We may get more seats from SP's kitty,” sources said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
