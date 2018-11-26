English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Demand for Buddha Temple, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar to Arrive in Ayodhya Today
Amid the ongoing agitation by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shiv Sena, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar wants Buddha temple at the disputed site. He says the temple town was originally named Saket, not Ayodhya.
File image of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Amid the growing pitch for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar is demanding a Buddha temple at the disputed site.
"The original name of the city was Saket, not Ayodhya. It should have a temple of Lord Buddha," Chandrashekhar said.
The Bhim Army chief is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Monday amid the ongoing agitation by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Dalit activist told News18 that he will carry a copy of the Constitution with him and present it to the District Magistrate, requesting him to follow his constitutional duty.
"The constitution is in danger today. Whenever communal parties want power, they go to Ayodhya. I will travel to Ayodhya on Monday along with a copy of the Constitution and present it to the DM. My only request is that he should follow his constitutional duty to maintain law and order in his district," Ravan said.
He added, "I can see that preparations are underway for a massacre. We are very concerned at this. A 1992-like situation, when the Babri Masjid was demolished, is being created. This is because the prime minister and chief minister have both forgotten their duties. The BJP is doing all this drama on Ram Mandir because they haven't achieved anything in 4 and a half years. I urge Dalits to stay away from this politically motivated movement."
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
