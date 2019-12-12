Bhim Army Leader Chandrashekhar Azad Vows to Provide 'Political Alternative' to Dalits

New Delhi: Attacking the BSP for not taking a stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday said he would provide a "political alternative" to Dalits and appealed to youths to join him.

"Two BSP MPs ran away from the fight to save the Constitution and helped the BJP (on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill). They have deceived B R Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the Dalit community," he posted on Twitter.

"By doing so, the BSP made Muslims feel unsafe and weakened the Dalit politics. Today, I am announcing to provide a political alternative to Dalits and urge honest and committed youths to the charge. Jai Bhim!" he said in another tweet.

