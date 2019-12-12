Bhim Army Leader Chandrashekhar Azad Vows to Provide 'Political Alternative' to Dalits
Chandrashekhar Azad hit out at two BSP MPs who voted in favour of the Citizenshrip Amendment Bill, saying that they had helped the BJP and deceived Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
New Delhi: Attacking the BSP for not taking a stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday said he would provide a "political alternative" to Dalits and appealed to youths to join him.
"Two BSP MPs ran away from the fight to save the Constitution and helped the BJP (on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill). They have deceived B R Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the Dalit community," he posted on Twitter.
"By doing so, the BSP made Muslims feel unsafe and weakened the Dalit politics. Today, I am announcing to provide a political alternative to Dalits and urge honest and committed youths to the charge. Jai Bhim!" he said in another tweet.
