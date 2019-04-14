English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhim Army, Not BSP, is Real Well-wisher of Dalits: Chandrashekhar Azad
Chandrashekhar Azad said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dreams have not yet been fulfilled but he will accomplish them.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
Loading...
Bhopal/Mhow: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad "Raavan", who has announced to contest the Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Sunday said his outfit, and not Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was the real well-wisher of Dalits.
Azad was speaking to reporters at Mhow, where he paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
He visited Dr Ambedkar's memorial in Kali Paltan area in Mhow Cantonment along with his supporters. "Babasaheb had some great dreams, which have not yet been fulfilled. Which is why, I have come here and I will fulfil all the dreams of this great and visionary person," Azad said.
Responding to a question, he said, it was not former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati's party (BSP), which looks after the interests of Dalits. He said it was his outfit that is the real well-wisher of Dalits in the country.
Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath along with his cabinet colleagues Bala Bachchan, Tulsi Silawat, Sajjan Singh Verma and Sachin Yadav visited the memorial and paid tributes.
Nath and the ministers participated in a Buddhist prayer held at the central hall of the memorial, where Ambedkar's 'asthi kalash' (urn containing ashes) is kept. Nath also participated in 'Samrasta Bhoj' (feast) organised on the memorial premises.
In Bhopal, the RSS took out a band procession up to Dr Ambedkar's statue at the Board Office Square to pay tributes. Former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes there.
Dr Ambedkar was born in Mhow Cantonment town in Madhya Pradesh on April 14, 1891.
Azad was speaking to reporters at Mhow, where he paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
He visited Dr Ambedkar's memorial in Kali Paltan area in Mhow Cantonment along with his supporters. "Babasaheb had some great dreams, which have not yet been fulfilled. Which is why, I have come here and I will fulfil all the dreams of this great and visionary person," Azad said.
Responding to a question, he said, it was not former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati's party (BSP), which looks after the interests of Dalits. He said it was his outfit that is the real well-wisher of Dalits in the country.
Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath along with his cabinet colleagues Bala Bachchan, Tulsi Silawat, Sajjan Singh Verma and Sachin Yadav visited the memorial and paid tributes.
Nath and the ministers participated in a Buddhist prayer held at the central hall of the memorial, where Ambedkar's 'asthi kalash' (urn containing ashes) is kept. Nath also participated in 'Samrasta Bhoj' (feast) organised on the memorial premises.
In Bhopal, the RSS took out a band procession up to Dr Ambedkar's statue at the Board Office Square to pay tributes. Former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes there.
Dr Ambedkar was born in Mhow Cantonment town in Madhya Pradesh on April 14, 1891.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
- IPL 2019 | KKR Assistant Coach Katich Calls for Better Umpiring
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
- Your Emails May Have Been Compromised: Microsoft Warns Users of Cyber Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results