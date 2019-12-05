Bhim Army Slams Pan-India NRC, Calls it Govt's 'Conspiracy to Destroy a Particular Community'

Lucknow: Amidst growing debate over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India, the Bhim Army has dubbed the move as a "conspiracy to destroy a certain community". They vowed to not let government achieve their "agenda behind NRC" and said that it stands with the 'Bahujans'.

"The main conspiracy behind NRC is to deprive our people of their constitutional rights. The government wants to destroy a particular community; we will never let them achieve this. We stand by our Bahujan community," Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also criticised the NRC and had stated that she won’t let it happen in Bengal. Her statement came after Union Minister Amit Shah had stated that NRC will be carried out across country.

Addressing a public meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district, Banerjee had said nobody can take away any person's citizenship and make him/her a refugee. She also challenged the BJP to clarify why the names of 14 lakh Hindus and Bengalis were left out of the final NRC brought out in Assam, published on August 31.

“A few people are trying to foment trouble in the state by saying that NRC exercise will be carried out in Bengal. I would like to make it very clear that we will never allow the NRC exercise in Bengal. We won't allow anybody to divide people on the basis of religion,” she had said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told Rajya Sabha that NRC will be implemented nationwide, and asserted that no person from any religion need to be afraid of it. “The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of their religion should be worried. It is just a process to get everyone under the NRC,” Shah said in response to a supplementary during the Question Hour in the Upper House. He said there is no provision in NRC that excludes people belonging to other religions.

