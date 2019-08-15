Bhim Army Vice President Booked for Sedition over 'Inflammatory Speech' on Social Media
Nautiyal, in his speech, warned of dire consequences for those 'creating obstacles' in reconstructing a demolished temple and reinstalling a statue of Dalit icon Sant Ravidas in Delhi.
Bhim Army Vice President Manjeet Singh Nautiyal.
Saharanpur: Bhim Army Vice President Manjeet Singh Nautiyal has been booked on charges of sedition after he uploaded an 'inflammatory speech' on the social media.
According to the police, Nautiyal, in his speech, warned of dire consequences for those 'creating obstacles' in reconstructing a demolished temple and reinstalling a statue of Dalit icon Sant Ravidas in Delhi.
Pawan Chaudhary, the station house officer of Behta police station in Saharanpur, confirmed that the case was registered against Nautiyal.
Taking suo moto cognizance of the speech, Behta sub-inspector Sohanpal Singh lodged the case against Nautiyal on charges of sedition, inciting violence, spreading rumours, hatred and hurting religious sentiments.
Nautiyal had addressed his supporters for over 20 minutes through Facebook Live on Sunday and set an August 21 deadline to reconstruct the demolished temple and reinstall the statue of Ravidas in Delhi.
He reportedly called upon Bhim Army supporters to reach Delhi on August 21 with arms to fight for their honour.
In his address, he allegedly said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her own bodyguards for insulting Sikhs.
Police examined the video, which went viral, and thereafter registered the case against Nautiyal after seeking legal experts' opinion.
