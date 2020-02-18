Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad Denied Police Permission for Rally in Mumbai on Feb 21

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday denied permission to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to hold a rally in South Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Febuary 21, an official said.

The police cited law and order to deny permission to Azad who was expected to lead the rally and speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as well as on other issues.

His outfit had held a march in New Delhi on Sunday to protest against a February 7 Supreme Court ruling which instructed that state governments were not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.