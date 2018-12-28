Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad Vows to Hold Mumbai Rally Despite No Police Nod

: Defying police orders, the Bhim Army has announced that it will go ahead with its plans of holding a rally in Jambori Maidan in Worli in Mumbai on December 29.On Thursday, Bhim Army founder and leader Chandrashekhar Azad in a tweet declared the outfit will go ahead with its programme in Mumbai, even after the Fadnavis government “deliberately” cancelled permission. He termed the move as “an attack on fundamental rights by the Maharashtra government.”Ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, the Bhim Army has also planned a massive gathering to be addressed by Chandrashekhar. The outfit plans to hold another programme in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on December 31.Apart from this, the Dalit leader has planned to visit Jaystambh in Perne village and shower flowers on it from a helicopter on January 1.Datta Pol, the Pune head of Bhim Army said, “We have been asking for permission from more than a month now, but police has neither allowed nor denied permission. This is being done deliberately, but we will go ahead with our programme and are not afraid of any legal action.”According to sources, along with Azad, the Bhim Army’s national president, Vinay Ratan Singh, other leaders Manjit Notiyal and Kamalsingh Waliya, history researcher Sarfaraz Shaikh and an orator Amol Mitkari — who is known to have close association with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade — would attend the ‘Bhima Koregaon Sangharsh Mahasabha’ on December 30.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.