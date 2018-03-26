English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhima-Koregaon Violence: Mumbai Police Deny Permission for Protest March Seeking Sambhaji Bhide's Arrest
Bhide is accused of instigating the violence against Dalits during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January. He has denied the allegation.
Mumbai: The Mumbai police have refused permission to a protest march planned by a group of activists to demand the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.
Permission for the 'Elgar Morcha' was denied as it could cause inconvenience to people on a working day, and the protesters were appealed to gather directly at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai where they can stage their agitation, police said in a release here.
The activists wanted to take out the protest march from Ranubaug in Byculla, the release said.
The violence that occurred near the war memorial at Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district on January 1 triggered a sharp reaction from Dalit organisations.
Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar had last week demanded Bhide's arrest by March 26, warning of an agitation if the government didn't oblige.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
