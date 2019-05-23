Bhimli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bhimli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS -- -- Gandikota Rajesh JSP -- -- Naga Sandeep Panchakarla JNJP -- -- D.Prabha Goud IND -- -- Kuna. Baburao PPOI -- -- K.Atchim Naidu TDP -- -- Sabbam Hari IND -- -- Banka Venkata Apparao NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Ramadasu Teddu YSRCP -- -- Muttamsetti Srinivasarao BJP -- -- Apparao Korada

20. Bhimli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 3,05,958 voters of which 1,52,134 are male and 1,53,805 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhimli, recorded a voter turnout of 73.9%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.19% and in 2009, 79.03% of Bhimli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 37,226 votes which was 17.57% of the total votes polled. Ganta Srinivasa Rao polled a total of 2,11,886 (29.56%) votes.PRAP's Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Sirnu) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 6310 (3.58%) votes. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Sirnu) polled 1,76,353 which was 29.56% of the total votes polled.Bhimli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: भीमिली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and భీమిలి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).