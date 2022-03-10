Bhimtal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bhimtal seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Sanjay Kumar Pandey (AAP), Lakhan Singh Negi (IND), Manoj Sah (IND), Ram Singh Kaira (BJP), Dan Singh Bhandari (INC), Prakash Chandra (IND), Bhuwan Chandra Arya (BSP), Harish Chandra Joshi (UKD), Vikram Singh (SP), Suresh Chander Arya (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.9%, which is 1.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Singh Kaira of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhimtal results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.57 Bhimtal (भीमताल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Bhimtal is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.19%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,00,634 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 54,216 were male and 46,418 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhimtal in 2022 is: 856 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 96,683 eligible electors, of which 52,178 were male,44,505 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 86,901 eligible electors, of which 47,007 were male, 39,894 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhimtal in 2017 was 1,014. In 2012, there were 1,145 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Ram Singh Kaira of IND won in this seat defeating Govind Singh Bisht of BJP by a margin of 3,446 which was 5.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 30.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dan Singh Bhandari of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohan Pal of BSP by a margin of 6,443 votes which was 11.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 57 Bhimtal Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Bhimtal are: Sanjay Kumar Pandey (AAP), Lakhan Singh Negi (IND), Manoj Sah (IND), Ram Singh Kaira (BJP), Dan Singh Bhandari (INC), Prakash Chandra (IND), Bhuwan Chandra Arya (BSP), Harish Chandra Joshi (UKD), Vikram Singh (SP), Suresh Chander Arya (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.48%, while it was 65.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhimtal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.57 Bhimtal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 151. In 2012, there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.57 Bhimtal comprises of the following areas of Nainital district of Uttarakhand: 4-Dhari Tehsil; KC Ramgarh, Panchayats 26-Chanfi, 27- Pandegaon, 28- East Chhakhata, 29-Rausil, 54-Pinraon of Bhimtal KC and Bhimtal Nagar Panchayat of 3-Nainital Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Bhimtal constituency, which are: Lohaghat, Champawat, Lalkuwa, Kaladhungi, Nainital, Jageshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhimtal is approximately 839 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhimtal is: 29°20’03.8"N 79°43’03.0"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.