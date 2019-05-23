Bhind Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sandhya Ray BJP Sandhya Ray LEADING

Bhind Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME HND -- -- Om Prakash Shakya BJP -- -- Sandhya Ray Leading BSP -- -- Babu Ram Jamor BMP -- -- Kishori Lal Shakya APOI -- -- Dileep Kumar Dohare (Advocate) BPHP -- -- Roop Singh JAP -- -- Manohar Lal Patwa(Lalu Kori) PSP(L) -- -- Madan Chhilwar Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Harkisor Kori IND -- -- Umesh Garg IND -- -- Ashok Singh AIFB -- -- Vijay Singh Patwa IND -- -- Jitendra Singh IND -- -- Dharam Singh Bhargav IND -- -- Ramnaresh Jatav IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar Jatav IND -- -- Brikhbhan Dohare INC -- -- Devashish

2. Bhind is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.85%. The estimated literacy level of Bhind is 74.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhagirath Prasad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,59,961 votes which was 21.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ashok Argal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,886 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.40% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 45.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 38.39% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhind was: Bhagirath Prasad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,92,173 men, 7,07,938 women and 26 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhind is: 26.5 78.75Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भिण्ड, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); ভিন্ড, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); भिंड, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ભિંડ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பீந்த், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బిండ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಭಿಂದ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബിന്ദ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).