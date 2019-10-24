Take the pledge to vote

Bhiwandi East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भिवंडी पूर्व): Rais Kasam Shaikh of SP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhiwandi East (भिवंडी पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

October 24, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
SP
Rais Kasam Shaikh
WON

Detailed Results
Bhiwandi East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भिवंडी पूर्व): Rais Kasam Shaikh of SP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhiwandi East (भिवंडी पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

137. Bhiwandi East (भिवंडी पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,67,775 eligible electors, of which 1,62,919 were male, 1,04,831 female and 25 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhiwandi East Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SP
45537
35.23%
Rais Kasam Shaikh
SS
44223
34.21%
Rupesh Laxman Mhatre
INC
32198
24.91%
Santosh Manjayya Shetty
VBA
2065
1.60%
Budhesh Laxman Jadhav
MNS
1492
1.15%
Manoj Waman Gulvi
NOTA
1358
1.05%
Nota
BSP
551
0.43%
Najir Ahamad Siddiq Ansari
PCP
508
0.39%
Habibur Rehman Khan
BMHP
255
0.20%
Narayan Pratap Vanga
IND
249
0.19%
Santosh Lachhayya Shetty
IND
216
0.17%
Harun Jais Khan
IND
191
0.15%
Sayed Kashif
IND
164
0.13%
Momin Rais A. Khalik
SFB(c)
152
0.12%
Salam Bastiwala
IND
112
0.09%
Dr. Nooruddin N. Ansari

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,371 eligible electors, of which 1,71,797 were male, 1,02,573 female and 25 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,22,958.

Bhiwandi East has an elector sex ratio of 643.45.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3393 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 27.56% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Abu Aasim Azami of SP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12985 votes which was 14.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.07% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 137. Bhiwandi East Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.81%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 44.36%, while it was 40.07 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.45%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 137. Bhiwandi East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 278.

Extent: 137. Bhiwandi East constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Bhiwandi Tehsil (Part), Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No 6 to 17, 36 to 50 and 62 to 65, and Bhinar Saza in Bhiwandi Revenue Circle.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhiwandi East is: 19.3585 73.1147.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhiwandi East results.

