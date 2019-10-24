Bhiwandi East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भिवंडी पूर्व): Rais Kasam Shaikh of SP Wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

137. Bhiwandi East (भिवंडी पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,67,775 eligible electors, of which 1,62,919 were male, 1,04,831 female and 25 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhiwandi East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SP 45537 35.23% Rais Kasam Shaikh WON SS 44223 34.21% Rupesh Laxman Mhatre INC 32198 24.91% Santosh Manjayya Shetty VBA 2065 1.60% Budhesh Laxman Jadhav MNS 1492 1.15% Manoj Waman Gulvi NOTA 1358 1.05% Nota BSP 551 0.43% Najir Ahamad Siddiq Ansari PCP 508 0.39% Habibur Rehman Khan BMHP 255 0.20% Narayan Pratap Vanga IND 249 0.19% Santosh Lachhayya Shetty IND 216 0.17% Harun Jais Khan IND 191 0.15% Sayed Kashif IND 164 0.13% Momin Rais A. Khalik SFB(c) 152 0.12% Salam Bastiwala IND 112 0.09% Dr. Nooruddin N. Ansari

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,371 eligible electors, of which 1,71,797 were male, 1,02,573 female and 25 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,22,958.

Bhiwandi East has an elector sex ratio of 643.45.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3393 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 27.56% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Abu Aasim Azami of SP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12985 votes which was 14.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.07% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 137. Bhiwandi East Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.81%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 44.36%, while it was 40.07 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.45%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 137. Bhiwandi East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 278.

Extent: 137. Bhiwandi East constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Bhiwandi Tehsil (Part), Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No 6 to 17, 36 to 50 and 62 to 65, and Bhinar Saza in Bhiwandi Revenue Circle.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhiwandi East is: 19.3585 73.1147.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhiwandi East results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.