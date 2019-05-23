Bhiwandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bhiwandi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BPHP -- -- Kishor Rambhauji Kinkar VBA -- -- Prof. (Dr.) Arun Savant BRSP -- -- Ansari Mumtaz Abdulsattar SP -- -- Dr. Nooruddin Nizam Ansari JAP -- -- Feroz Abdurrahim Shaikh IND -- -- Kapil Yashwant Dhamane BTP -- -- Sanjay Ganapat Wagh INC -- -- Taware Suresh Kashinath NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Deepak Pandharinath Khambekar IND -- -- Kapil Jayhind Patil IND -- -- Engineer Navid Betab IND -- -- Nitesh Raghunath Jadhav IND -- -- Suhas Dhananjay Bonde IND -- -- Balaram Vitthal Mhatre BJP -- -- Kapil Moreshwar Patil

23. Bhiwandi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.28%. The estimated literacy level of Bhiwandi is 80.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kapil Moreshwar Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,09,450 votes which was 12.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Taware Suresh Kashinath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41,364 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhiwandi was: Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,45,521 men, 7,51,031 women and 32 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhiwandi is: 19.3026 73.0588Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भिवंडी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ভিওয়ান্ডি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); भिवंडी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ભિવંડી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பிவான்தி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); భీవండి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಭಿವಂಡಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഭീവണ്ടി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)