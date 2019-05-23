English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhiwandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhiwandi (भिवंडी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhiwandi (भिवंडी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
23. Bhiwandi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.28%. The estimated literacy level of Bhiwandi is 80.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kapil Moreshwar Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,09,450 votes which was 12.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Taware Suresh Kashinath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41,364 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhiwandi was: Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,45,521 men, 7,51,031 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhiwandi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhiwandi is: 19.3026 73.0588
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भिवंडी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ভিওয়ান্ডি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); भिवंडी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ભિવંડી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பிவான்தி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); భీవండి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಭಿವಂಡಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഭീവണ്ടി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Taware Suresh Kashinath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41,364 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Bhiwandi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BPHP
--
--
Kishor Rambhauji Kinkar
VBA
--
--
Prof. (Dr.) Arun Savant
BRSP
--
--
Ansari Mumtaz Abdulsattar
SP
--
--
Dr. Nooruddin Nizam Ansari
JAP
--
--
Feroz Abdurrahim Shaikh
IND
--
--
Kapil Yashwant Dhamane
BTP
--
--
Sanjay Ganapat Wagh
INC
--
--
Taware Suresh Kashinath
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Deepak Pandharinath Khambekar
IND
--
--
Kapil Jayhind Patil
IND
--
--
Engineer Navid Betab
IND
--
--
Nitesh Raghunath Jadhav
IND
--
--
Suhas Dhananjay Bonde
IND
--
--
Balaram Vitthal Mhatre
BJP
--
--
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhiwandi was: Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,45,521 men, 7,51,031 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhiwandi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhiwandi is: 19.3026 73.0588
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भिवंडी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ভিওয়ান্ডি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); भिवंडी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ભિવંડી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பிவான்தி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); భీవండి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಭಿವಂಡಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഭീവണ്ടി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results