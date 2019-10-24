Bhiwandi Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भिवंडी ग्रामीण): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

134. Bhiwandi Rural (भिवंडी ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,85,269 eligible electors, of which 1,49,178 were male, 1,36,083 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 64 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhiwandi Rural Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4418 53.91% Shantaram Tukaram More LEADING MNS 1568 19.13% Shubhangi Ramesh Govari NCP 1439 17.56% Madhuri Shashikant Mhatre VBA 299 3.65% Swapnil Mahadeo Koli CPI 205 2.50% Mhase Nitesh Jagan NOTA 152 1.85% Nota IND 62 0.76% Sitaram Arjun Dive RMPI 52 0.63% Co. Laxaman Sukary Wadu

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,62,433 eligible electors, of which 1,39,074 were male, 1,23,359 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 64 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,39,237.

Bhiwandi Rural has an elector sex ratio of 912.22.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shantaram Tukaram More of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9160 votes which was 5.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 32.84% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Savara Vishnu Rama of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2291 votes which was 1.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 134. Bhiwandi Rural Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.19%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.23%, while it was 56.66 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.04%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 349 polling stations in 134. Bhiwandi Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 331.

Extent: 134. Bhiwandi Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Bhiwandi Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Dighashi, Angaon, Padgha, Additional Bhiwandi, Kharbav, Padgha (CT), Kon (CT) 2. Wada Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Wada.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhiwandi Rural is: 19.4729 73.094.

