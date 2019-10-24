Bhiwandi West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भिवंडी पश्चिम): Chaughule Mahesh Prabhakar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

136. Bhiwandi West (भिवंडी पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,72,734 eligible electors, of which 1,63,476 were male, 1,09,188 female and 70 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhiwandi West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 19328 38.64% Chaughule Mahesh Prabhakar LEADING IND 15666 31.32% Khalid Guddu INC 11520 23.03% Khan Shoeb Guddu VBA 1207 2.41% Bonde Suhas Dhananjay MNS 1038 2.08% Nagesh Shankar Mukadam NOTA 576 1.15% Nota IND 466 0.93% Shaeem Afaque Farooque BSP 219 0.44% Abusama Abuhuraira Khan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,52,131 eligible electors, of which 1,55,910 were male, 96,221 female and 70 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,34,374.

Bhiwandi West has an elector sex ratio of 667.91.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3326 votes which was 2.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin of SP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1691 votes which was 1.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.82% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 136. Bhiwandi West Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 50.32%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 49.57%, while it was 44.11 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.75%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 136. Bhiwandi West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 277.

Extent: 136. Bhiwandi West constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Bhiwandi Tehsil (Part), Bhiwandi (Municipal Corporation). (Part) - Ward No 1 to 5, 18 to 35, 51 to 61, Khoni (CT), Shelar (CT), Katai (CT), Karivali (CT).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhiwandi West is: 19.3396 73.0641.

