Bhiwani Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भिवानी): Ghanshyam Saraf of BJP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhiwani (भिवानी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Bhiwani (भिवानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhiwani district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,01,042 eligible electors, of which 1,08,809 were male, 92,233 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,474 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,83,396 eligible electors, of which 98,201 were male, 85,195 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,474 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,45,957.

Bhiwani has an elector sex ratio of 847.66.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Saraf of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 28597 votes which was 21.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ghansyam Saraf of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2645 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 57. Bhiwani Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 32 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.14%, while it was 65.87 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.14%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 233 polling stations in 57. Bhiwani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 184.

Extent: 57. Bhiwani constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhiwani district of Haryana: KCs Bhiwani Jonpal and Bhiwani Urban, PCs Bamla, Phulpura, Sanga, Kayla, Dharedu, Nangal and Manheru of Bamla KC of Bhiwani Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhiwani is: 28.7218 76.1405.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhiwani results.

