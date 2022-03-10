Bhoa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Bhoa seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rakesh Kumar (BSP), Munish Kumar (SADASM), Lal Chand (AAP), Joginder Pal (INC), Seema Kumari (BJP), Karam Singh (IND), Dharminder (IND), Yudhvir Singh (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.91%, which is -1.46% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Joginder Pal of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhoa results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.2 Bhoa (भोआ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Pathankot district of Punjab. Bhoa is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 182915 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,988 were male and 96,927 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhoa in 2022 is: 1,127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,313 eligible electors, of which 92,327 were male,81,986 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,145 eligible electors, of which 80,340 were male, 71,805 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhoa in 2017 was 3,403. In 2012, there were 2,483 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Joginder Pal of INC won in this seat defeating Seema Kumari of BJP by a margin of 27,496 which was 20.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Seema Kumari of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Balbir Ram of INC by a margin of 12,148 votes which was 11.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 2 Bhoa Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Bhoa are: Rakesh Kumar (BSP), Munish Kumar (SADASM), Lal Chand (AAP), Joginder Pal (INC), Seema Kumari (BJP), Karam Singh (IND), Dharminder (IND), Yudhvir Singh (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.37%, while it was 71.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhoa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.2 Bhoa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 206. In 2012, there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.2 Bhoa comprises of the following areas of Pathankot district of Punjab: Panchayats Kanwan, Jangal, Jakrawar, Gharota Kalan, Gharota Khurd, Farida Nagar, Najo Chak, Malikpur, Sarna of Kanwan KC; KCs Bhoa, Taragarh, Narot Jaimal Singh and Bamial of Pathankot Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bhoa constituency, which are: Sujanpur, Pathankot, Dina Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Bhoa is approximately 380 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhoa is: 32°14’22.9"N 75°25’59.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhoa results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.