Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav Meets Akhilesh, Sets Off Buzz of Joining SP

Famous Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav met Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday evening in Lucknow, triggering speculations of his joining the party.

The SP chief tweeted pictures of his meeting and wrote that they spoke about ‘bicycle in 2022’, the political slogan of Samajwadi Party ahead of the state elections due next year.

Speculations are rife in political circles about the actor’s political aspirations. It is being speculated that Khesari Lal Yadav may soon join the Samajwadi Party and might even be fielded in the assembly polls.

Khesari Lal Yadav has been a vehement critic of the BJP on several issues, including the farmers’ protest. He has openly opposed the central government through his tweets in the past.

He has a significant following in Purvanchal and UP-Bihar border regions. Several videos of his songs garner millions of views.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had fielded Dinesh Lal Nirhaua against Akhilesh from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Although Nirahua lost the elections, it is expected that the BJP may still project him as a star campaigner in the 2022 polls.

The SP may probably either make Khesari Lal Yadav contest the elections or project him as a star campaigner to take on Nirahua.

The BJP had fielded another Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, from where he had won.

