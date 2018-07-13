English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bhojpuri Singer Kalpana Patowary Joins BJP
Kalpana Patowary said she would use politics as a tool and medium to serve more and reach out.
File photo of Kalpana Patowary (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Guwahati: Bhojpuri singer Kalpana Patowary, who hails from Assam, has joined the BJP in the presence of its president Amit Shah and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in Patna.
After joining the party on Thursday, Patowary told PTI "I am impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership. I'll use politics as a tool, medium and power to serve more and reach out. BJP for me is an ideology."
"I have not joined BJP for contesting elections as of now, but I am ready to help the party in every possible way through my art", said the multi-lingual singer who has also lent her voice to many Bollywood films.
"Even though I join politics, my field of work will be the same - that is music and more importantly archiving our folk musical heritage", said the singer who is popularly known as 'Bhojpuri Queen'.
Also Watch
After joining the party on Thursday, Patowary told PTI "I am impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership. I'll use politics as a tool, medium and power to serve more and reach out. BJP for me is an ideology."
"I have not joined BJP for contesting elections as of now, but I am ready to help the party in every possible way through my art", said the multi-lingual singer who has also lent her voice to many Bollywood films.
"Even though I join politics, my field of work will be the same - that is music and more importantly archiving our folk musical heritage", said the singer who is popularly known as 'Bhojpuri Queen'.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor