Bhokar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भोकर): Ashok Chavan of Congress Leads

85. Bhokar (भोकर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,78,680 eligible electors, of which 1,43,935 were male, 1,34,739 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 230 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhokar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 49124 67.50% Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan LEADING BJP 14558 20.00% Shrinivas Alias Bapusaheb Deshmukh Gorthekar VBA 5910 8.12% Ayalwad Namdev Nagorao SBP 1560 2.14% Bhagwan Bhimrao Kadam NOTA 531 0.73% Nota BSP 440 0.60% Ratnakar S/o Shamrao Taru IND 426 0.59% Paparao Pandit Chavan IND 232 0.32% Balaprasad Narayan Lingampalle

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,63,518 eligible electors, of which 1,37,694 were male, 1,25,819 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 230 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,19,464.

Bhokar has an elector sex ratio of 936.11.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameeta Ashokrao Chavan of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 47557 votes which was 25.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.27% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Shankarrao Chavan of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 107503 votes which was 70.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 79.62% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 85. Bhokar Assembly segment of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 78.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.47%, while it was 69.16 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 7.64%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 85. Bhokar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 279.

Extent: 85. Bhokar constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Ardhapur Tehsil, Mudkhed Tehsil, Bhokar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhokar is: 19.184 77.7454.

