Bhokardan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भोकरदन): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

103. Bhokardan (भोकरदन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,06,513 eligible electors, of which 1,61,723 were male, 1,44,790 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 979 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhokardan Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 30666 54.56% Santosh Raosaheb Danve LEADING NCP 23121 41.13% Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danwe VBA 1123 2.00% Borhade Dipak Bhimarao NOTA 516 0.92% Nota BSP 346 0.62% Nivrutti Vishwnath Bansode BTP 287 0.51% Raju Ashok Gawali IND 151 0.27% Mujahid Abdul Bari Siddiqui

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,68,076 eligible electors, of which 1,42,977 were male, 1,25,098 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 979 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,29,652.

Bhokardan has an elector sex ratio of 895.3.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Danave Santosh Raosaheb of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 6750 votes which was 3.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.09% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danve of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1639 votes which was 1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 41.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 103. Bhokardan Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.59%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.98%, while it was 71.04 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.39%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 318 polling stations in 103. Bhokardan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 300.

Extent: 103. Bhokardan constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Jafferabad Tehsil, Bhokardan Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Dhawada, Pimpalgaon (Renukai), Sipora Bazar, Bhokardan and Bhokardan (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhokardan is: 20.2555 75.9336.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhokardan results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.