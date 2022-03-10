Bholath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Bholath seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rajinder Singh (SADASM), Sukhpal Singh Khaira (INC), Jagir Kaur (SAD), Harpreet Kaur (RPOIA), Sukhwinder Singh (IND), Gurwinder Singh (IND), Joginder Singh (IND), Amandeep Singh Gill (PLC), Sarbjit Singh (SYSP), Ranjit Singh (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.3%, which is -8.63% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhpal Singh Khaira of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bholath results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Punjab Youth Killed in Colombia While Being Trafficked to US

Constituency No.26 Bholath (भोलाथ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Kapurthala district of Punjab. Bholath is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 136413 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 67,079 were male and 69,333 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bholath in 2022 is: 1,034 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,30,808 eligible electors, of which 66,337 were male,64,469 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,18,694 eligible electors, of which 59,242 were male, 59,452 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bholath in 2017 was 433. In 2012, there were 281 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhpal Singh Khaira of AAP won in this seat defeating Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh of SAD by a margin of 8,202 which was 8.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 49.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukhpal Singh of INC by a margin of 7,005 votes which was 7.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 51.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 26 Bholath Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Bholath are: Rajinder Singh (SADASM), Sukhpal Singh Khaira (INC), Jagir Kaur (SAD), Harpreet Kaur (RPOIA), Sukhwinder Singh (IND), Gurwinder Singh (IND), Joginder Singh (IND), Amandeep Singh Gill (PLC), Sarbjit Singh (SYSP), Ranjit Singh (AAP).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.93%, while it was 81.08% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bholath went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.26 Bholath Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 174. In 2012, there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.26 Bholath comprises of the following areas of Kapurthala district of Punjab: Bholath Tehsil; KCs Dhilwan, Ramidi; PanchayatJati Ke of Fathu Dhinga KC and Dhilwan (Nagar Panchayat) of Kapurthala Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bholath constituency, which are: Urmar, Adampur, Kartarpur, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baba Bakala, Sri Hargobindpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Bholath is approximately 421 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bholath is: 31°31’52.3"N 75°25’00.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bholath results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.