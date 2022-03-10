Bhongaon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bhongaon seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bhupendra Singh (JAP), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Ram Naresh Agnihotri (BJP), Shrey Tiwari (IND), Alok Kumar Shakya (SP), Mamta Rajput (INC), Anita (VPI), Santosh Kumar Shrivashtav (AAP), Surjeet Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.07%, which is 3.92% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Naresh Agnihotri of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.108 Bhongaon (भोंगांव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhongaon is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 340742 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,191 were male and 1,55,542 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhongaon in 2019 was: 840 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,21,241 eligible electors, of which 1,77,610 were male,1,53,425 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,90,766 eligible electors, of which 1,61,500 were male, 1,29,263 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhongaon in 2017 was 1,432. In 2012, there were 1,374 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Naresh Agnihotri of BJP won in this seat defeating Alok Kumar of SP by a margin of 20,297 which was 10.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Alok Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ashish Singh Alias Rahul Rathor of BSP by a margin of 30,676 votes which was 17.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 40.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 108 Bhongaon Assembly segment of the 21. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat defeating Prem Singh Shakya of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhongaon are: Bhupendra Singh (JAP), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Ram Naresh Agnihotri (BJP), Shrey Tiwari (IND), Alok Kumar Shakya (SP), Mamta Rajput (INC), Anita (VPI), Santosh Kumar Shrivashtav (AAP), Surjeet Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.15%, while it was 59.49% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhongaon went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.108 Bhongaon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 411. In 2012, there were 388 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.108 Bhongaon comprises of the following areas of Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Allipurpatti, 2 Bhongaon, 4 Bewar, Bhogaon Nagar Panchayat and Bewar Nagar Panchayat of 3 Bhongaon Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhongaon constituency, which are: Mainpuri, Aliganj, Amritpur, Bhojpur, Kishani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhongaon is approximately 487 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhongaon is: 27°16’11.3"N 79°11’52.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhongaon results.

