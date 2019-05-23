English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhongir Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bhuvanagiri): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhongir (భువనగిరి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhongir (భువనగిరి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Bhongir is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.93%. The estimated literacy level of Bhongir is 64%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Boora Narsaiah Goud of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 30,544 votes which was 2.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 36.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,39,888 votes which was 12.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhongir was: Boora Narsaiah Goud (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,56,965 men, 7,35,217 women and 58 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhongir Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhongir is: 17.5173 78.8863
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भोंगिर, तेलंगाना (Hindi); ভোঙ্গির, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); भोंगिर, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ભોંગીર, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); போங்கிர், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); భువనగిరి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಭುವನ್ಗಿರಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഭോൻഗിർ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,39,888 votes which was 12.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Bhongir Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
ANC
--
--
Kotha Kistaiah
BJP
--
--
P.V. Shyam Sunder Rao
SFB
--
--
S.V. Ramana Rao
RPI
--
--
Samrat Narender Boilla
IND
--
--
Bhimanaboina Ramesh Yadav
IND
--
--
Devaram Nayak Sapavat
TRS
--
--
Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud
CPI
--
--
Goda Sri Ramulu
IND
--
--
Sri Ramulu Muthyala
IND
--
--
Morigadi Krishna
IND
--
--
Singapaka Lingam
IND
--
--
Seeka Balraj Goud
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhongir was: Boora Narsaiah Goud (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,56,965 men, 7,35,217 women and 58 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhongir Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhongir is: 17.5173 78.8863
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भोंगिर, तेलंगाना (Hindi); ভোঙ্গির, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); भोंगिर, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ભોંગીર, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); போங்கிர், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); భువనగిరి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಭುವನ್ಗಿರಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഭോൻഗിർ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results