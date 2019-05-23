English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bhopal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhopal (भोपाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhopal (भोपाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Bhopal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.56%. The estimated literacy level of Bhopal is 79.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kailash Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 65,157 votes which was 9.89% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.07% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhopal was: Alok Sanjar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,39,153 men, 9,18,021 women and 67 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhopal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhopal is: 23.2531 77.3963
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भोपाल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); ভোপাল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); भोपाळ, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ભોપાલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); போபால், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); భోపాల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಭೋಪಾಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഭോപ്പാൽ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
BJP
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
LEADING
In 2009, Kailash Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 65,157 votes which was 9.89% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
Bhopal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Deshmukh Riyazuddin Ghayasuddin
BSP
--
--
Madho Singh Ahirwar
IND
--
--
Mukesh Kumar Gupta
IND
--
--
Mahendra Kumar
IND
--
--
Priyanka Khare
IND
--
--
Mahendra -Katiyar
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar Dodeja
Nota
--
--
Nota
RTRP
--
--
Piyush Jain
JLP
--
--
Prabha Bharti
APOI
--
--
Gautam Nagdavane
HND
--
--
Kamlesh Dangi Thakur
SWBI
--
--
Abdul Tahir Ansari (Bablu) Advocate Patrkar And Samajsewak
SIP
--
--
Md. Iqbal Khan
IND
--
--
Praveen Singh Thakur(Praveena Thakur)
IND
--
--
Devendra Prakash Mishra
JAP
--
--
Raj Kumar Shakya (Kori)
BMP
--
--
Rajesh Keer
BPHP
--
--
Bhaurao Vithoba Fulzele
BSCP
--
--
Bal Ram Singh Tomar
SSRD
--
--
Ca Pramod Bhojwani
SUCI
--
--
J.C. Barai
SUP
--
--
Ramsushil Sharma E/X/C.R.P.F
SMVP
--
--
Lata Suryawanshi
IND
--
--
Alok Kumar
IND
--
--
Kamlesh Namdev
IND
--
--
Moh. Ateek
BJP
--
--
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
SPKP
--
--
Dr. Veena Ghanekar Rtd. Ias
SRDP
--
--
Shrimati Hemlata Pathak
INC
--
--
Digvijaya Singh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.07% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhopal was: Alok Sanjar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,39,153 men, 9,18,021 women and 67 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhopal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhopal is: 23.2531 77.3963
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भोपाल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); ভোপাল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); भोपाळ, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ભોપાલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); போபால், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); భోపాల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಭೋಪಾಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഭോപ്പാൽ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results