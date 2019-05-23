Bhopal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur BJP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur LEADING

Bhopal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Deshmukh Riyazuddin Ghayasuddin BSP -- -- Madho Singh Ahirwar IND -- -- Mukesh Kumar Gupta IND -- -- Mahendra Kumar IND -- -- Priyanka Khare IND -- -- Mahendra -Katiyar IND -- -- Sunil Kumar Dodeja Nota -- -- Nota RTRP -- -- Piyush Jain JLP -- -- Prabha Bharti APOI -- -- Gautam Nagdavane HND -- -- Kamlesh Dangi Thakur SWBI -- -- Abdul Tahir Ansari (Bablu) Advocate Patrkar And Samajsewak SIP -- -- Md. Iqbal Khan IND -- -- Praveen Singh Thakur(Praveena Thakur) IND -- -- Devendra Prakash Mishra JAP -- -- Raj Kumar Shakya (Kori) BMP -- -- Rajesh Keer BPHP -- -- Bhaurao Vithoba Fulzele BSCP -- -- Bal Ram Singh Tomar SSRD -- -- Ca Pramod Bhojwani SUCI -- -- J.C. Barai SUP -- -- Ramsushil Sharma E/X/C.R.P.F SMVP -- -- Lata Suryawanshi IND -- -- Alok Kumar IND -- -- Kamlesh Namdev IND -- -- Moh. Ateek BJP -- -- Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Leading SPKP -- -- Dr. Veena Ghanekar Rtd. Ias SRDP -- -- Shrimati Hemlata Pathak INC -- -- Digvijaya Singh

19. Bhopal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.56%. The estimated literacy level of Bhopal is 79.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kailash Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 65,157 votes which was 9.89% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.07% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhopal was: Alok Sanjar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,39,153 men, 9,18,021 women and 67 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhopal is: 23.2531 77.3963Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भोपाल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); ভোপাল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); भोपाळ, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ભોપાલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); போபால், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); భోపాల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಭೋಪಾಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഭോപ്പാൽ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)