Bhor Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भोर): Sangram Anantrao Thopte of Congress Leads

203. Bhor (भोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,59,847 eligible electors, of which 1,90,297 were male, 1,69,547 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 320 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhor Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 53525 43.65% Sangram Anantrao Thopte LEADING SS 53454 43.59% Kuldip Sudam Konde IND 6364 5.19% Aatmaram Jaywant Kalate VBA 3987 3.25% Bhau Pandurang Margale MNS 2497 2.04% Anil Prakash Matere NOTA 1237 1.01% Nota SBP 823 0.67% Pandharinath Sampat Sondkar IND 728 0.59% Mansi Suresh Shinde

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,18,160 eligible electors, of which 1,69,870 were male, 1,48,290 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 320 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,84,384.

Bhor has an elector sex ratio of 890.96.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sangram Anantrao Thopate of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18951 votes which was 8.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.96% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Thopate Sangram Anantrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18580 votes which was 9.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.09% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 203. Bhor Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.71%, while it was 66.79 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.8%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 525 polling stations in 203. Bhor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 510.

Extent: 203. Bhor constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Mulshi Tehsil, Velhe Tehsil, Bhor Tehsil, Pune Municipal Corporation(Part) - Wards 157, 159 and 160.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhor is: 18.3456 73.652.

