Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Bhor Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भोर): Sangram Anantrao Thopte of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhor (भोर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Sangram Anantrao Thopte
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Bhor Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भोर): Sangram Anantrao Thopte of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhor (भोर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

203. Bhor (भोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,59,847 eligible electors, of which 1,90,297 were male, 1,69,547 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 320 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhor Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
53525
43.65%
Sangram Anantrao Thopte
SS
53454
43.59%
Kuldip Sudam Konde
IND
6364
5.19%
Aatmaram Jaywant Kalate
VBA
3987
3.25%
Bhau Pandurang Margale
MNS
2497
2.04%
Anil Prakash Matere
NOTA
1237
1.01%
Nota
SBP
823
0.67%
Pandharinath Sampat Sondkar
IND
728
0.59%
Mansi Suresh Shinde

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,18,160 eligible electors, of which 1,69,870 were male, 1,48,290 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 320 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,84,384.

Bhor has an elector sex ratio of 890.96.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sangram Anantrao Thopate of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18951 votes which was 8.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.96% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Thopate Sangram Anantrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18580 votes which was 9.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.09% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 203. Bhor Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.71%, while it was 66.79 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.8%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 525 polling stations in 203. Bhor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 510.

Extent: 203. Bhor constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Mulshi Tehsil, Velhe Tehsil, Bhor Tehsil, Pune Municipal Corporation(Part) - Wards 157, 159 and 160.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhor is: 18.3456 73.652.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhor results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram