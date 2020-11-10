Bhorey Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bhorey Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bhorey (Bhore) (भोरे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Gopalganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gopalganj. Bhorey is part of 17. Gopalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,31,234 eligible electors, of which 1,69,974 were male, 1,60,845 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,19,449 eligible electors, of which 1,67,078 were male, 1,52,364 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,50,127 eligible electors, of which 1,33,277 were male, 1,16,850 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhorey in 2015 was 370. In 2010, there were 213.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anil Kumar of INC won in this seat by defeating Indradev Manjhi of BJP by a margin of 14,871 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.32% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Idradeo Majhi of BJP won in this seat defeating Bachchan Das of RJD by a margin of 43,570 votes which was 36.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.26% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 103. Bhorey Assembly segment of Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dr Alok Kumar Suman won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bhorey are: Rajesh Kumar Singh (RJD), Ram Darshan Prasad (LJP), Ramsewak Singh (JDU), Sabib Alam (NCP), Surendra Ram S/O Kanhaiya Ram (BSP), Abhinandan Pathak (VSP), Indrajit Gupt Jyotishkar (RJJM), Kashinath Singh (JNP), Mohammad` Mustafa (BMP), Surendra Ram S/O Late Chanderdeo Ram (BRD), Maksudan Prasad Singh (IND), Raj Kumar Srivastav (IND), Dr Shashi Bhushan Rai (IND), Shreeram Bhagat (IND), Surendra Gupta (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.54%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.53%, while it was 47.89% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 366 polling stations in 103. Bhorey constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 339. In 2010 there were 279 polling stations.

Extent:

103. Bhorey constituency comprises of the following areas of Gopalganj district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kateya, Bijaipur and Bhore. It shares an inter-state border with Gopalganj.

Bhorey seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Bhorey is 398.66 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bhorey is: 26°29'08.2"N 84°04'15.6"E.

