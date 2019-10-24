Bhosari Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भोसरी): Counting of Votes Begin

207. Bhosari (भोसरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,32,657 eligible electors, of which 2,36,992 were male, 1,95,643 female and 22 voters of the third gender. A total of 142 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,63,553 eligible electors, of which 2,01,681 were male, 1,61,871 female and 22 voters of the third gender. A total of 142 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,44,093.

Bhosari has an elector sex ratio of 825.53.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 15316 votes which was 6.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.18% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Vilas Vithoba Lande of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 1272 votes which was 0.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 30.45% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 207. Bhosari Assembly segment of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.52%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.89%, while it was 48.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.37%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 376 polling stations in 207. Bhosari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 360.

Extent: 207. Bhosari constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Haveli Tehsil (Part),-Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 8 to 12, 19 to 30, 59, 60, 80 to 86.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhosari is: 18.647 73.8551.

