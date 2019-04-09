'Bhrasht' Nath's Claims Don't Matter: As Oppn Cries Foul Over I-T Raids, PM Modi Says Need to Act Against Graft

Taking a swipe at the Congress for corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that cases like National Herald and fodder scam happened during the Congress rule.The PM added that the BJP government has cracked the whip on such scams, referring to recent Income Tax raids on the aides of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.“Bhrasht Nath could say anything, but it doesn’t matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption,” the PM said in an interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.“Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward,” the Prime Minister said.On Sunday, the Income Tax department carried out pre-dawn raids at the houses and properties of Nath’s aides in Delhi, Bhopal, Indore and Goa. Kamal Naths’s nephew and close aide RK Miglani were also among those whose houses were raided. Following this, Nath said the details of the raids were not clear.“As the BJP saw an imminent defeat in Lok Sabha polls, it has resorted to such acts to intimidate others which they have been doing in last five years. They had used these gimmicks in last assembly polls as well,” Nath had said.(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)