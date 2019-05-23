Bhubaneswar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bhubaneswar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Lalita Kumar Nayak AITC -- -- Subhranshu Sekhar Padhi CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Pramila Behera KRPP -- -- Biswanath Rout KLS -- -- Bhakta Sekhar Ray FPI -- -- Biswanath Ramachandra CPI(M) -- -- Janardan Pati BJD -- -- Arup Mohan Patnaik IND -- -- Madhu Sudan Yadav IND -- -- Jayant Kumar Das IND -- -- Mahesh Chandra Sethi IND -- -- Sanjaya Kumar Sahoo NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Susil Kumar Jena BJP -- -- Aparajita Sarangi

18. Bhubaneswar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.22%. The estimated literacy level of Bhubaneswar is 87.88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prasanna Kumar Patasani of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,89,477 votes which was 21.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 49.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Prasanna Kumar Patasani of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,52,760 votes which was 35.54% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 56.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.15% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar was: Prasanna Kumar Patasani (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,850 men, 6,91,665 women and 253 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhubaneswar is: 20.2666 85.8438Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भुवनेश्वर, ओडिशा (Hindi); ভুবনেশ্বর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); भुवनेश्वर, ओडिशा (Marathi); બુધેશ્વર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); புவனேஷ்வர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); భువనేశ్వర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ഭുവനേശ്വർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)