Bhupendra Patel to Meet Prez, PM in Delhi Tomorrow for First Time After Being Elected as Gujarat CM

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, will visit Delhi on Monday to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since assuming the CM post.

On the day when Patel took charge of the CM post, the Prime Minister had called him and had said that he will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory.

In a day-long visit to Delhi, Patel will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had attended the oath-taking ceremony on September 13 in Gandhinagar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He will also meet BJP national president JP Nadda and then be expected to return to Ahmedabad by late evening the same day.

In a sudden move, Vijay Rupani on September 11 resigned from the post of Gujarat chief minister. Subsequently, after two days, Bhupendra Patel was unanimously elected as Gujarat’s new Chief Minister.

Gujarat assembly elections will take place in 2022. The BJP will be seeking another term in office after being in power in the state for more than 27 years with Narendra Modi being Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from the year 2001 till 2014 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections and went on to become the Prime Minister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here