CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Politics » Bhupendrabhai's Balancing Act: New Gujarat Cabinet Has Strategic Mix of Community, Regional Representation
2-MIN READ

Bhupendrabhai's Balancing Act: New Gujarat Cabinet Has Strategic Mix of Community, Regional Representation

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 18:49 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term. (File Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term. (File Photo: PTI)

Sources stated that there will be a further extension of the cabinet whenever required to accommodate different regions and castes

The Bharatiya Janata Party has tried to balance the caste and regional equations with Patidar, Koli, Dalit, tribal, OBC, Jain, Brahmin, and Kshatriya communities getting representation in the new cabinet of second-term chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Among sixteen ministers, excluding Bhupendra Patel who was sworn in again as Gujarat CM on Monday, six are from the Saurashtra region, three from north Gujarat, four from south Gujarat, and three from central Gujarat.

Speaking to News18, BJP spokesperson Shradhha Rajput said that proper representation has been given to all castes and communities in the newly formed cabinet.

“We believe in the politics of development which will be ensured if there is proper representation from each region. The list of ministers has ensured it," she said.

RELATED NEWS

In 2021, when the Vijay Rupani cabinet was replaced by the Patel cabinet, six Patidars were included. This had dominant Saurashtra and south Gujarat representation.

Bhupendra Patel’s list of ministers too has representation from Saurashtra and south Gujarat. It is from Saurashtra that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the election campaign for his party. Central ministers, especially from Gujarat, were asked to take out rallies in the Saurashtra region.

Sources stated that there will be a further extension of the cabinet whenever required to accommodate different regions and castes. The BJP has won 156 seats out of Gujarat’s 182 assembly constituencies.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by PM Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka’s Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Dhami, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, to name a few.

Here is the list of ministers with their seats, regions, and communities :

•​Praful Pansheriya (Kamrej), Leuva Patel, south Gujarat

•Bhikhusinh Parmar (Modasa), OBC, north Gujarat

•Kunvarji Halpati (Mandvi ST), tribal, Saurashtra

•Parshottam Solanki (Bhavnagar Rural), Koli, Saurashtra

•Bachubhai Khabad (Devgadh Baria), OBC, central Gujarat

•Mukesh Patel (Olpad), Koli Patel, south Gujarat

•Harsh Sanghavi (Majura Surat), Jain, south Gujarat

•Jagdish Vishwakarma (Nikol), OBC, central Gujarat

•Kunvarji Bavaliya (Jasdan), Koli, Saurashtra

•Mulubhai Bera (Khambhaliya), Ahir OBC, Saurashtra

•Dr Kuber Dindor (Santrampur ST), tribal, central Gujarat

•Smt Bhanuben Babariya (Rajkot Rural SC), Dalit, Saurashtra

•MLAs Kanubhai Desai (Pardi), Brahmin, south Gujarat

•Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar), Kadva Patel, north Gujarat

•Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural), Leuva Patel, Saurashtra

•Balwantsinh Rajput (Siddhpur), Kshatriya, north Gujarat

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author

Pragya Kaushika

Pragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has covered politics and policy, government and Parliament for nearly 16 ...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 12, 2022, 18:49 IST
last updated:December 12, 2022, 18:49 IST