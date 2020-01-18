Bhupesh Baghel Hints at Rift Between PM Modi and Amit Shah over New Citizenship Law, NRC

Raipur: Hinting at divergent views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding NRC and CAA, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that there is a conflict between the two and it is taking a toll on the country.

"Amit Shah says that CAA, NPR and NRC are part of a chronology, while PM Modi says the NRC will not be implemented. The question is who is saying the truth and who is lying. There seems to be a conflict between the two leaders and the country is suffering because of that," Baghel was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Baghel also accused the Centre of ‘dividing the people’. “In the first five years, Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation and GST. The last 7-8 months have seen decisions being made by Amit Shah. Shah removed Article 370, brought in CAA and is planning to bring NPR," Baghel said.

He also said the questions on Pulwama terror attacks on the CRPF convoy that took place in February 2019 are still unanswered.

