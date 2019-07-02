Bhupesh Baghel-led Govt Speeds Up Process for Creation of 7 New Districts in Chhattisgarh
The state government has sent notices to authorities in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Surguja, asking them for relevant information regarding the creation of new districts.
File photo of CM Bhupesh Baghel.
New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government led by Congress party's Bhupesh Baghel has hastened the process of creating seven new districts in the state out of the poorer areas from the four of the five divisions, excluding Bastar.
The state government has sent notices to Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Surguja authorities, asking them for relevant information regarding the creation of the new districts. The government has asked the divisions to send proposals as well.
According to the proposal sent by the departments of revenue and disaster management, the state government has notified the creation of the cities of Gaurella-Pendra, Chirmiri-Manendragarh, Pratappur-Wadraf Nagar, Pathalgaon, Bhatapara, Sankara and Ambagarh Chowki into districts.
The government has asked the four divisions to send proposals on the estimated population, villages, government employees, area, gram panchayats, maps and other details.
Chhattisgarh has 27 districts. The state was created by bifurcating Madhya Pradesh in 2000. On May 11, 2007, Bastar division was divided into two districts — Narayanpur and Bajipur. On January 1, 2012, the state government led by the BJP carved out Balod, Bemetara, Gariaband, Kondagaon, Sukma, Balrampur and Surajpur.
