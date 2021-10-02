Bhupesh Baghel Rubbishes '2.5-Years Power Formula' Amid Leadership Crisis Buzz

As the power tussle continues in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel yet again rebuffed speculations of change of guard in the State saying there is nothing like a 2.5-years power-sharing formula.

Baghel was launching an electricity generation project at Bemetara district on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Saturday.

Over two dozen of his loyalist MLAs are in New Delhi reportedly pitching for his case before the high command. However, sources claimed that these lawmakers are yet to meet anyone from the party brass.

Meanwhile asked to comment on whether the AICC has appointed him as a senior observer in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as part of the plan to implement 2.5 years power-sharing formula, Baghel smilingly said, “Kahan pahunch gaye aap, aisi koi baat hi nahin hai, jiske peeche pade hain aap log," he said thanking Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for bestowing this key responsibility on him.

His political adversary and the Health Minister TS Singh Deo has repeatedly maintained that all the sides have forwarded their views before the party high command which has kept the decision in reserve.

Meanwhile commenting on the electricity generation from cow dung project, Baghel claimed that this is the first such project in the country where cow dung will be used to generate electricity which later will be sold in the private sector.

The machines installed in Rural Industrial Parks of Gauthans would be run on electricity produced from cow dung. ‘Gauthans’ (cowsheds) will now become self-sufficient in terms of electricity, the publicity department of the government said in a statement. The necessary preparations for electricity production from cow dung have been completed in most of the Gauthans in the State, it added.

Gauthans will produce electricity from cow dung, besides manufacturing organic manure, doubling the benefits and incomes of Gauthan Samitis and women self-help groups.

It is worth mentioning that under the Suraji Gaon Yojana, Gauthans have been developed in the form of Rural Industrial Parks in about 6,000 villages in Chhattisgarh.

In the first phase, units for power generation have been set up at Rakhi in Bemetara district, Sikola in Durg and Bancharoda in Raipur district. One unit will produce 85 cubic meters of gas. Since one cubic meter produces 1.8 kW of electricity, 153 kW of electricity will be produced in one unit. In this way, about 460 kW of electricity will be generated from the biogas genset units installed in the above three Gauthans, which will power the lighting system in the Gauthans as well as the machines installed, said the communique.

A first in the country, the State government is buying cow dung from farmers and cattle rearers at Rs 2 a kg, in a bid to empower the rural economy.

