Bhupesh Baghel Sees Off Deo Challenge to Complete 3 Years as Chhattisgarh CM

Completing three years in office, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seems to have successfully weathered the challenge from party and cabinet colleague TS Singh Deo to cement his position within and outside the state.

Months ago, the state was rife with speculation of change in guard as the Deo faction claimed that as per a 2018 agreement on rotational CM after 2.5 years, Baghel should vacate the chair. But the latter has not only managed to retain the top post but has also been elevated as the senior election observer for Uttar Pradesh, indicating backing from the Congress high command in Delhi.

Baghel, who came to power in 2018 ending 15 years of BJP rule in the state, has been vocal on several issues of late, including the Centre’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and GST compensation to states. He has also accused the central government of meting out “step-motherly” treatment to the state since the BJP went out of power.

A senior leader in the Baghel camp told News18 that the CM’s stance on key issues has been appreciated by the Congress leadership, adding that the high command wants to project him as a leader of national stature. Sources in the party say his position has been strengthened by working alongside general secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Back home, Baghel has managed to win over a section of party cadre with quick political appointments, a party leader said.

“The Congress has conducted several experiments in the state like handpicking Ajit Jogi as CM in 2000 even though he did not have the backing of majority MLAs. The ploy backfired and the Congress was bumped out of power for several years. So if Baghel has the numbers with him, its judicious to have him in power,” a political analyst and journalist said.

The analyst added that Rahul Gandhi must maintain transparency if a rotational CM formula was indeed agreed upon in 2018. He underlined that Baghel is a prominent OBC face for the party, which is perhaps why he has been roped in for UP elections 2022.

Observers also speculated that by the time UP elections are wrapped up, polls in Chhattisgarh would be just 1.5 years away and the Congress would not want to upset the cart at the crucial juncture in the state.

