Bhupesh Bhagel Accuses BJP of Having 'Connections' With Naxalites, Terrorists
The Chhattisgarh chief minister made references to the Jhiram Valley attack and Kandhar plane hijack to make his point.
File photo of Bhupesh Baghel. (Image: Twitter)
Bhopal: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) of having relations with Naxalites and terrorists, citing Jhiram Valley and Kandhar plane hijack incidents.
Baghel was in Bhopal to campaign for the Congress where voting will be held on Monday. The Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh from this Lok Sabha seat.
“In Jhiram Valley incident, our top leadership including VC Shukl, Nand Kuamr Patel and Mahendra Karma were killed and NIA in its probe found nothing,” Baghel said.
He said that despite writing to the Centre twice to handover the probe to the Chhattisgarh government, no action was taken, adding it was sufficient to prove the BJP has relations with the Naxalites.
“BJP’s links with terrorists are also evident from the fact that it was their government which had released Masood Azhar during the Kandhar hijack in 1999 and contributed to his safe passage to Pakistan.
Baghel also took a dig at BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur and called her a habitual offender. He recounted that her brother-in-law used to work in Balodabazaar district of Chhattisgarh and she used to visit him. “She had beaten up many with slippers and stabbed one Shailendra Devangan in the chest,” he said. He, however, did not reply to as to what action was taken against her in the stabbing case.
“One cannot become a sadhu by wearing saffron clothes,” Baghel said.
Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baghel said his government neither talked about 2014 poll promises nor did it talk about its achievements in the past five years. He termed Modi governments schemes as ‘grand failures’ and said that demonetisation was the biggest of them all.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
