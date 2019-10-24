Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Bhupinder Singh Hooda is an Indian National Congress politician who is the current Leader of the Opposition in Haryana. He also served as the Chief Minister of Haryana from 2005 to 2014. When he began a second term in October 2009 after leading the Congress to an election victory, it was the first time since 1972 that a Haryana electorate returned a ruling party back to power. This time, factionalism within the Congress and corruption charges against the party leadership are the main stumbling blocks that he is facing. Hooda, a de-facto Chief Ministerial candidate is contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloli seat.

