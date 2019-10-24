Bhusawal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भुसावळ):Sanjay Waman Sawkare of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

12. Bhusawal (भुसावळ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Raver Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,07,318 eligible electors, of which 1,60,967 were male, 1,46,329 female and 22 voters of the third gender. A total of 313 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhusawal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 17226 55.94% Sanjay Waman Sawkare LEADING IND 4797 15.58% Dr. Madhu Rajesh Manwatkar NCP 4425 14.37% Jagan Deoram Sonawane VBA 2049 6.65% Sunil Dada Surwade NOTA 742 2.41% Nota MNS 329 1.07% Nilesh Amrut Suralkar IND 318 1.03% Satish Bhika Ghule BSP 291 0.94% Rakesh Sahebrao Wakade IUML 168 0.55% Kailash Gopal Ghule IND 159 0.52% Yamuna Dagadu Rote IND 108 0.35% Gita Prashant Khachane BMKP 104 0.34% Ajay Jivram Ingle IND 78 0.25% Nilesh Raju Devghatole

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,330 eligible electors, of which 1,47,189 were male, 1,28,129 female and 22 voters of the third gender. A total of 313 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,58,725.

Bhusawal has an elector sex ratio of 909.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sawakare Sanjay Waman of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 34637 votes which was 22.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.13% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Savkare Sanjay Waman of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 3903 votes which was 2.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.97% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 12. Bhusawal Assembly segment of Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Raver Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 48.66%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.82%, while it was 50.91 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.16%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 12. Bhusawal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 265.

Extent: 12. Bhusawal constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Bhusawal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhusawal is: 20.9961 75.7882.

