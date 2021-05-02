Bhuvanagiri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhuvanagiri Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

157. Bhuvanagiri (भुवनगिरि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Bhuvanagiri is part of 27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,48,517 eligible electors, of which 1,23,337 were male, 1,25,153 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhuvanagiri in 2021 is 1015.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,38,837 eligible electors, of which 1,19,923 were male, 1,18,908 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,558 eligible electors, of which 1,05,928 were male, 1,01,630 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhuvanagiri in 2016 was 98. In 2011, there were 89.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Saravanan, Durai K. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Selvi Ramajayam of AIADMK by a margin of 5,488 votes which was 2.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 31.73% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Selvi of AIADMK won in this seat defeating T.Arivuselvan of PMK by a margin of 13,117 votes which was 7.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 157. Bhuvanagiri Assembly segment of Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and VCK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Bhuvanagiri are: Arunmozhithevan A (AIADMK), Ezhilvendhan R (BSP), Saravanan Durai K (DMK), Balamurugan K S K (AMMK), Rathinavel R (NTK), Revathi R (IJK), Anandan S (A) Kavignar Sella Aananthamaalai (IND), Ezhilvendan P (IND), Saravanan J (IND), Sivakumari T (IND), Pazhanivel M (IND), Balamurugan G C (IND), Ranjith R (IND), Jeyakumar K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.92%, while it was 82.04% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 157. Bhuvanagiri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 288. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

157. Bhuvanagiri constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Vriddhachalam Taluk (Part) Ponneri (Ko), Karkudal, Mavaidandal, Sathamangalam, U.Kolappakkam, Arasakuli, U.Agaram, Uthangal, Kunankurichi, U.Mangalam, Vadakkuvellur, Periyakurichi, Sepalanatham, Kottagam, Uyyakondaravi, Kilpathi, Managathi, Melpathi, Melpappanapattu, Neyveli, Veppankurichi, Mummudicholagan, Kammapuram, Keeranur, Gopalapuram, Kumaramangalam, Ko.Adhanur, Sottavanam, Karmangudi, Sakkaramangalam, Valliyam, Melapalaiyur, Keeranur, Marungur, Tholur, Kodumanur, Keelapalaiyur, Devangudi, Puttur Ka., Siruvarappur, Sattapadi, U.Adhanur, Tharmanallur, Vilakkapadi, Peruvarappur, Kottumulai, Kavanur, Keeramangalam, Perundurai, Pavalangudi and Ottimedu villages. Gangaikondan (TP). Chidambaram Taluk (Part) Kathazhai, Velayamadevi kilpathi, Turinjikollai, Pinnalur, Kulakudi, Ellaikudi, Kummadimulai, Jayankondam, Nathamedu, Chokkankollai, Sattappadi, Vadukkuthittai, Krishnapuram (Vada), Marudur, Thalaikulam (Vada), Prasannaramapuram, Ambapuram, Nallikollai, Erumbur, Valayamadevi (Melpathi), Agara Alambadi, Adanur (Bhuvanagiri), Periya Nerkunam, Chinna Nerkunam, Viramudaiyanatham, Anaivari, Miralur, Manjakkollai, Uluttur, Thalaikulam (Then), Krishnapuram (Then), Melmanakkudi, Sitheri, Therkuthittai, Pootharayanpettai, Alambadi(Kasba), B.Udaiyur, Siyappadi, Sattamangalam, Vatharayanthethu, Kilavadinatham, Azhichikudi, Vandarayanpattu, Vayalur, Keerapalayam, Tiruppaninatham, Vada Harirajapuram, Thathampettai, Ayipettai, Kiliyanur, Orathur, Paradur, Buthangudi, Velliyakudi, Palayancherthangudi, Sakkangudi, Puliyagudi (Harirajapuram), Then Harirajapuram, C.Melvanniyur, Ennanagaram, Kannangudi, Kizhnatham, Edayanpalacheri, Mathuranthaganallur, Poonthottam, Vakkur, Vadappakkam, Veyyalur, Vazhakollai, Odakakkanalur, Tharasur, Devangudi, K.Adoor, C.Virasezhagan, Tuniseramedu, Poongodi, Pannapattu, Ayyanurakkaramangalam, Manakudiyaniruppu, Vilagam, Sethiyur, Kulappadi, Vadakkuviruthangam, T.Manalur, Therkuviruthangan, T.Madappuram, Sirugalur, Esanai, Sengalmedu, Kodiyalam, Mugaiyur, Perungalur and T.Neduncheri villages. Sethiathoppu (TP) and Bhuvanagiri (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Bhuvanagiri is 494 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhuvanagiri is: 11°28’43.3"N 79°27’37.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bhuvanagiri results.

