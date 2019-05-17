English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Biased’ EC Designed Poll Schedule to Favour Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi in Fiery Press Meet
The Congress chief also asserted the case for a strong bonhomie between opposition parties indicating that they will come together to form the next government.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on Friday.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the poll panel alleging that they had designed the campaign schedule to favour the Prime Minister.
"The entire schedule has been in Modi's favour and the people of the country understand this," he said at a press conference, which was being held at the same time as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s media briefing at the BJP’s Delhi headquarters.
Asserting the case for a strong bonhomie between the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Telugu Desam Party, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition parties will not support the BJP.
He indicated that opposition parties will get together to form the next government.
Gandhi said his party's strategy was to "systematically close down every door to stop Narendra Modi from escaping."
"We closed 90 per cent of the doors (for Modi), he closed 10 per cent for himself by abusing opponents," the Congress chief said.
He also mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.
BJP chief Amit Shah and Modi held a press conference at the party headquarters at the same time when Gandhi addressed the media at the Congress head office.
"Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue," asked Gandhi.
"The entire schedule has been in Modi's favour and the people of the country understand this," he said at a press conference, which was being held at the same time as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s media briefing at the BJP’s Delhi headquarters.
Asserting the case for a strong bonhomie between the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Telugu Desam Party, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition parties will not support the BJP.
He indicated that opposition parties will get together to form the next government.
Gandhi said his party's strategy was to "systematically close down every door to stop Narendra Modi from escaping."
"We closed 90 per cent of the doors (for Modi), he closed 10 per cent for himself by abusing opponents," the Congress chief said.
He also mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.
BJP chief Amit Shah and Modi held a press conference at the party headquarters at the same time when Gandhi addressed the media at the Congress head office.
"Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue," asked Gandhi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell, Pandya and....Five Power Hitters to Watch Out For
- 'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
- Asus ZenFone 6 With Unique Flip-Camera, Snapdragon 855 Goes Official
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
- Tata Sky Binge Will Mix Live TV With Amazon Video, Hotstar And More, to Counter Cord Cutting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results