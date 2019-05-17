Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘Biased’ EC Designed Poll Schedule to Favour Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi in Fiery Press Meet

The Congress chief also asserted the case for a strong bonhomie between opposition parties indicating that they will come together to form the next government.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Biased’ EC Designed Poll Schedule to Favour Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi in Fiery Press Meet
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on Friday.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the poll panel alleging that they had designed the campaign schedule to favour the Prime Minister.

"The entire schedule has been in Modi's favour and the people of the country understand this," he said at a press conference, which was being held at the same time as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s media briefing at the BJP’s Delhi headquarters.

Asserting the case for a strong bonhomie between the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Telugu Desam Party, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition parties will not support the BJP.

He indicated that opposition parties will get together to form the next government.

Gandhi said his party's strategy was to "systematically close down every door to stop Narendra Modi from escaping."

"We closed 90 per cent of the doors (for Modi), he closed 10 per cent for himself by abusing opponents," the Congress chief said.

He also mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Modi held a press conference at the party headquarters at the same time when Gandhi addressed the media at the Congress head office.

"Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue," asked Gandhi.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram