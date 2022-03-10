Bicholim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bicholim seat in Goa. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Naresh Rajaram Sawal (MGP), Anish Avinash Naik (RGP), Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (IND), Meghashyam Vaman Raut (INC), Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 87.84%, which is -2.12% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajesh Patnekar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bicholim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.3 Bicholim (Divchal and Dicholi) (बिचोलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Bicholim is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 27,451 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,564 were male and 13,887 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bicholim in 2022 is: 1,024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,958 eligible electors, of which 12,940 were male,13,018 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,894 eligible electors, of which 12,094 were male, 11,800 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bicholim in 2017 was 7. In 2012, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Rajesh Patnekar of BJP won in this seat defeating Naresh Sawal of MAG by a margin of 666 which was 2.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Naresh Rajaram Sawal of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajesh T Patnekar of INC by a margin of 1,799 votes which was 8.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 39.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3 Bicholim Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Bicholim are: Naresh Rajaram Sawal (MGP), Anish Avinash Naik (RGP), Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (IND), Meghashyam Vaman Raut (INC), Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.96%, while it was 88.04% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bicholim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.3 Bicholim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 43. In 2012, there were 41 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.3 Bicholim comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Mencurem, 2. Salem, 3. Latambarcem, 4. Adwalpale and 5. Bicholim (Municipal Council) in Bicholim Taluka; Mulgao Village of Sirigao Saza in Bicholim Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Bicholim constituency, which are: Pernem, Tivim, Maem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

The total area covered by Bicholim is approximately 85 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bicholim is: 15°38’45.6"N 73°55’53.0"E.

