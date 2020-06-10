Bid to Poach MLAs, Destabilise Rajasthan Govt: Chief Whip

The Rajasthan government's chief whip on Wednesday said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government even as Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.







Alleging attempts to poach the party MLAs and the independent legislators backing the government, chief whip Mahesh Joshi forwarded a written complaint to the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

He sought action against 'identified' elements for corrupt conduct, attempts for destabilising the government.

"It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan," he said in the complaint.

However, he did not specify who is making the attempts.