Bidar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Rahim Khan Wins

Live election result of 50 Bidar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bidar MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:14 PM IST
Live election result of 50 Bidar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bidar MLA.
Bidar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,14,608 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,09,861 are male, 1,04,721 female and 26 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.32 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
Live Status INC Rahim Khan Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7327052.10%Rahim Khan
BJP6302544.82%Surayakanth Nagmarpalli
BSP13840.98%Marasandra Muniyappa
NOTA6900.49%Nota
NDEP5680.40%Khayamuddin
IND4080.29%Md Gulam Ali
AIMEP3780.27%Mohd Naser Khan
IND2580.18%Mallappa
IND1860.13%Abdul Razzak
DAPP1820.13%Swamidas Kempenor
IND1630.12%Ishawar Kaneri
KAP1110.08%Shravan Bhande Munganal

KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,571 votes (2.28%) securing 44.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.47%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,930 votes (3.3%) registering 37.83% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.51%.

Check the table below for Bidar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

