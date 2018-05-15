Bidar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Rahim Khan Wins

Live Status INC Rahim Khan Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Bidar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,14,608 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,09,861 are male, 1,04,721 female and 26 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.32 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,571 votes (2.28%) securing 44.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.47%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,930 votes (3.3%) registering 37.83% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.51%.Check the table below for Bidar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting