1-min read

Bidar South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Bandeppa Khashampur Wins

Live election result of 49 Bidar South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bidar South MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:14 PM IST
Bidar South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Bandeppa Khashampur Wins
Live election result of 49 Bidar South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bidar South MLA.
Bidar South (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,96,623 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,01,920 are male, 94,700 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.92 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%
Live Status JD(S) Bandeppa Khashampur Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)5334739.53%Bandeppa Khashampur
BJP4123930.56%Dr. Shailendra Beldale
INC3425325.38%Ashok Kheny
WPOI9450.70%Nazeer Ahmed
NOTA9310.69%Nota
AIMEP7710.57%Mohammed Azmath
IND7610.56%Syed Rahamathulla Hussaini
BPJP6730.50%A Saleem
IND5390.40%Syed Rafiulla
IND3720.28%Shivraj
IND3340.25%Abraham T J
IND2980.22%Ravindrakumar
IND2600.19%Narsappa
PPOI2330.17%Rajkumar

KMP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,788 votes (12.64%) securing 38.25% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.97%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,271 votes (1.31%) registering 32.93% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.38%.

Check the table below for Bidar South live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

