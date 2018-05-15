Bidar South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Bandeppa Khashampur Wins

Live Status JD(S) Bandeppa Khashampur Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Bidar South (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,96,623 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,01,920 are male, 94,700 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.92 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%KMP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,788 votes (12.64%) securing 38.25% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.97%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,271 votes (1.31%) registering 32.93% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.38%.Check the table below for Bidar South live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting