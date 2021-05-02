Bidhannagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bidhannagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

116. Bidhannagar (बिधाननगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bidhannagar is part of 17. Barasat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,260 eligible electors, of which 1,19,688 were male, 1,23,563 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bidhannagar in 2021 is 1032.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,26,897 eligible electors, of which 1,13,009 were male, 1,13,884 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,265 eligible electors, of which 1,01,399 were male, 98,866 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bidhannagar in 2016 was 219. In 2011, there were 152.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sujit Bose of TMC won in this seat by defeating Arunava Ghosh of INC by a margin of 6,988 votes which was 4.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sujit Bose of TMC won in this seat defeating Palash Das of CPIM by a margin of 35,925 votes which was 24.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 59.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 116. Bidhannagar Assembly segment of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bidhannagar are: Abhisek Banerjee (INC), Sabyasachi Dutta (BJP), Smriti Kana Howlader (BSP), Sujit Bose S/O - Late Ajit Bose (TMC), Biplab Kumar Halder (IND), Sabya Sachi Dutta (IND), Samir Sardar (IND), Sujit Bose S/O - Late Samir Bose (IND), Susoma Loho (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.06%, while it was 74.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 116. Bidhannagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

116. Bidhannagar constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Bidhannagar (M) and 2. Ward Nos. 19, 20 and 28 to 35 of South Dum Dum (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bidhannagar is 30 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bidhannagar is: 22°32’42.0"N 88°25’52.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bidhannagar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here