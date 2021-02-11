News18 Logo

Biennial Elections to 2 MLC Seats in Telangana on March 14
Biennial Elections to 2 MLC Seats in Telangana on March 14

The Election Commission has communicated the programme relating toelections from Warangal Khammam Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar Rangareddy Hyderabad Graduates' constituencies, state Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said in a release on Thursday.

Biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies would be held on March 14. The Election Commission has communicated the programme relating to elections from Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar – Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituencies, state Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said in a release on Thursday.

The notification for the election would be issued on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations is February 23. Scrutiny would take place on February 24 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures would be February 26.

Polling would be held on March 14 and the counting of votes on March 17, the release said.


