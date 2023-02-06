In a big blow to K Chandrasekhar Rao in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs poaching case, the Telangana High Court on Monday quashed the state government’s petition, challenging the ruling of a single bench for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

The High Court upheld the order of the single bench and handed over the case to the CBI. With this, the curtain on the suspense of whether the case will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the CBI came down.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the state government is mulling challenging the judgement in the Supreme Court.

According to the sources, the Advocate General has requested the High Court more time to approach the Supreme Court. The AG also requested the High Court to put the order in suspension till the time the state government approaches the Supreme Court. But the division bench of the High Court refused to put the order in suspension.

Initially, the SIT investigated the case but later the single bench of the High Court handed over the case to the CBI. Rejecting the CBI investigation in the case, the state government filed an appeal in the division bench.

During the proceedings, the CBI informed the bench that by asking for details of the case they wrote a letter to the chief secretary and the SIT didn’t hand over any documents to them. The court has shown a total of 45 reasons to hand over the case from the SIT to the CBI.

Advocate Damodar Reddy made arguments on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the case. He argued that the BJP neither dethroned a single state government nor purchased a single MLA.

